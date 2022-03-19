Insight Folios Inc Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 262,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 14,955 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 140,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,012,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,128. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.