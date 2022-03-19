Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Inspirato stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Inspirato has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

In other Inspirato news, Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 31,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $319,584.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Scot Sellers sold 84,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $852,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,888 shares of company stock worth $2,860,848.

Inspirato Inc is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences.

