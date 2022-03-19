Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 524 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $453.33 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.45 and its 200-day moving average is $573.13. The company has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

