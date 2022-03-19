Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $31,000 in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 535,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after buying an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 182,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,350,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $11.75.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SDC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

