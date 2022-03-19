Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $340,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,027.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,815.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,222,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,005 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

