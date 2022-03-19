Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,417,000 after purchasing an additional 315,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,841,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO opened at $111.47 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $262.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.