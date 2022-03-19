Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after buying an additional 687,072 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,151 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG opened at $70.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.