Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $225.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $199.50 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.75 and a 200 day moving average of $230.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.