Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $718.65 Million

Brokerages expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) to report sales of $718.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $690.30 million to $747.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $796.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,260,717.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,497,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 765,287 shares of company stock worth $55,239,332. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

