International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM opened at $128.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.16. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

