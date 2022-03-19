Internet Computer Hits One Day Volume of $191.32 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $17.36 or 0.00041280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.74 billion and approximately $191.32 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.77 or 0.07019839 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.25 or 0.99789112 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00031454 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 478,589,500 coins and its circulating supply is 215,578,826 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

