Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Receives $32.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 114,917 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,933 in the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPI traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.12. 787,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,990. The stock has a market cap of $935.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.07. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $87.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.