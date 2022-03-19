Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.510-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.51 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $624.45.

Intuit stock traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $479.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,276. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

