Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 430.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG traded up $7.16 on Friday, reaching $290.11. 3,112,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,550. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.70 and its 200-day moving average is $328.91. The company has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.21 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

