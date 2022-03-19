Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Trading 0.8% Higher

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55. 30,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 52,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,040,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,568,000.

