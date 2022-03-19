Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Cut by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 16.4% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $351.49. The company had a trading volume of 83,047,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,749,552. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.03.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

