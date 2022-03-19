Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Cut by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.49. 83,047,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,749,552. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $307.39 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.44 and a 200 day moving average of $372.03.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

