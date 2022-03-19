Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of IVQ stock opened at C$1.84 on Tuesday. Invesque has a fifty-two week low of C$1.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.57. The stock has a market cap of C$103.47 million and a P/E ratio of -6.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.97.
About Invesque (Get Rating)
