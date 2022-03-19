Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of IVQ stock opened at C$1.84 on Tuesday. Invesque has a fifty-two week low of C$1.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.57. The stock has a market cap of C$103.47 million and a P/E ratio of -6.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.97.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

