Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,004 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 371% compared to the average volume of 638 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $3,134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $524,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $1,676,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $1,555,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $21.31 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHLS shares. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

