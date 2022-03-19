iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives $81.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of IRBT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.16. 736,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,178. iRobot has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of iRobot by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

