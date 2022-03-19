IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Sells $2,636,873.15 in Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CEO William E. Welch sold 722,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,636,873.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE IRNT opened at $4.00 on Friday. IronNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

IRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

IronNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

