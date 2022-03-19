iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 46,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SGOV stock remained flat at $$100.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 428,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,564. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.01 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.