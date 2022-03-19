iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Holdings Boosted by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,822 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.42% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $48,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the period.

IGIB opened at $55.36 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $61.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.114 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

