iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

FXI opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $48.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 86,553 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,781,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,370,000 after acquiring an additional 711,013 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after acquiring an additional 398,727 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

