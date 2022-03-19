iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Down 4.5%

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating)’s share price were down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $31.35. Approximately 4,437,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 43,331,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01.
iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXI)
iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.
