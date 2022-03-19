iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Down 4.5%

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating)’s share price were down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $31.35. Approximately 4,437,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 43,331,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,182,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,063 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $77,860,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,457,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,192,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,874 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.