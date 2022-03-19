iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.81. 14,756,866 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.77.

