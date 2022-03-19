iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $69.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

