iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 8.7% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $42,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 341,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Agincourt Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,920,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $108.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,864,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,366,568. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.11.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

