iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,986,000 after buying an additional 185,443 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,427,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,025,000 after buying an additional 166,119 shares in the last quarter.

MXI stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $99.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.10.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

