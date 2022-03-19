iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG) Shares Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $24.29. Approximately 12,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 37,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.
