iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:EZU)

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 20,330 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,425% compared to the typical daily volume of 805 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,608,000 after acquiring an additional 825,493 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,152,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,409,000 after acquiring an additional 588,667 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the period.

Shares of EZU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,692,436 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

