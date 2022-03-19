iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDG. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9,606.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 695,859 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,469,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,195,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter.

SDG traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.50. 24,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $91.48. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $100.88.

