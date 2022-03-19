iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 253,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,246,189 shares.The stock last traded at $70.89 and had previously closed at $70.52.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

