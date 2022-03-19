iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $110.88 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.25 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.23.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

