iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,003,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,456,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.06. 701,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,744. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $216.77 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.57 and a 200-day moving average of $252.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

