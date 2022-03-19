iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $270.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,864. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $247.37 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.