iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,784 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 190,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.72. 4,309,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,501,245. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.70.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.