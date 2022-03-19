Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 715,800 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 854,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 652,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 6,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Isoray by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

ISR stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

