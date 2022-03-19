J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.633 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

J & J Snack Foods has increased its dividend by 10.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. J & J Snack Foods has a payout ratio of 50.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $155.64 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.20.

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $318.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

