Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Earns “Top Pick” Rating from Citigroup

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.56% from the stock’s current price.

JBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,505 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,154 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

