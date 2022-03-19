Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Jabil stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,370. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $278,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,505 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,154. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Jabil by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 34,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after acquiring an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

