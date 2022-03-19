Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $6.84.
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.
