Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 1,840,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

