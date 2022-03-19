Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Position Lessened by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of VNLA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. The stock had a trading volume of 181,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,265. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $50.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.