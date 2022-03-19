Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.54. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 42.09%. Analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

