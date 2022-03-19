JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.58) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.12) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.30) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.71) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 628.57 ($8.17).

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 151.05 ($1.96) on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 121.20 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.07). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 17.95.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.77), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($27,698,309.49).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

