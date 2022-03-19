Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRXGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock.

EQRX opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15. EQRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQRX. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in EQRx in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EQRx in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in EQRx in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in EQRx in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

