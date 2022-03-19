Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE GCP opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.46 and a beta of 0.90.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

