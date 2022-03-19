Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,336,000 after buying an additional 80,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.