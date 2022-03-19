Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€16.25” Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.86) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.45) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.09) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($19.78) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.87 ($15.24).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €8.37 ($9.20) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($22.75) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($29.68). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.25.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

