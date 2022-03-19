Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AB SKF (publ)’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AB SKF (publ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.98%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.90.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

