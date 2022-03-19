Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AB SKF (publ)’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AB SKF (publ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS.
AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.98%.
Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
About AB SKF (publ)
SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.
